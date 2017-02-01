5-star DT Aubrey Solomon commits to Michigan despite decommitting in 2016

Aubrey Solomon couldn’t stay frustrated at a thank-you note mixup for long, apparently.

Less than a year after decommitting from Michigan, the five-star defensive tackle recruit announced he was signing with the Wolverines on Wednesday.

Solomon said he was opening his commitment back up in August because of a screwup by the school. Michigan sent him a thank you note for attending a barbecue he never attended. And he also said Michigan misspelled both his first and last names in the letter.

[Newsletter: Get 5 great stories from the Yahoo Sports blogs in your inbox every morning!]

Coach Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines must have made amends, though Solomon made a mixup of his own when announcing his commitment. We didn’t catch it at first because of the cheers that erupted when he grabbed a Michigan hat, but Solomon totally said “University of Miami” when he put the hat on.

University of Miami? Man, he's gonna be disappointed when he gets off the plane. pic.twitter.com/Gtq3BGaQjg — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) February 1, 2017





Solomon entered Wednesday as the No. 2 defensive tackle in the country and the No. 31 prospect overall according to Rivals. He was also the No. 2 uncommitted recruit entering the day, coincidentally also behind defensive tackle Marvin Wilson, the top DT in the land.

Rivals elevated Solomon to five-star status in December. His commitment to Michigan boosts a class that’s currently ranked in the top five according to Rivals. A year ago, Michigan secured the services of DT Rashan Gary, the top defensive player in the country.

[Follow Dr. Saturday on social media: Twitter | Facebook | Tumblr]

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is the assistant editor of Dr. Saturday on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at nickbromberg@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @NickBromberg