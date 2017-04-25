101-year-old Indian woman wins gold in an inspiring 100-meter dash

Man Kaur is a 101-year-old runner from India and so old that many potential competitors in her age bracket have a litany of issues preventing them from getting to the starting blocks.

But having no one to race against won’t stop Kaur, who took up running at the age of 93. She recently competed by herself in the 100+ age division at the World Masters Games in New Zealand and finished the 100-meter dash in one minute and 14 seconds.

Watch Kaur’s run for your feelgood moment of the day …





… but her celebration dance afterward might be even better.

Now the cynic might point out that Kaur didn’t beat anyone or that her finishing time was a whole minute behind Usain Bolt’s time at the same distance. But with an attitude like that, the cynic will probably also be dead by the time he is eligible to run in the 100+ age division.

Watch Kaur make a determined push toward the finish line, it’s hard not to think of the words of the Olympic creed: “The most important thing … is not to win but to take part, just as the most important thing in life is not the triumph but the struggle. The essential thing is not to have conquered but to have fought well.”

