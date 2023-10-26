Zvonimir Ivišić eligibility update: Kentucky basketball's 'Big Z' not cleared by NCAA yet

Kentucky has announced that Zvonimir Ivišić is currently not cleared to play against outside competition until he is approved by the NCAA. However, Ivišić is eligible to practice with the team and compete in intrasquad games and scrimmages, per a release from the team.

Ivišić, a 7-2 center from Croatia, committed to Kentucky on Aug. 1 and signed with the program two weeks later. In October, an athletic department spokesperson confirmed he had been accepted into the university.

The Wildcats' first exhibition against an NCAA opponent comes on Friday against Georgetown College at Rupp Arena. They have one more exhibition on Nov. 2 against Kentucky State before opening the regular season on Nov. 6 against New Mexico State.

Here's everything you need to know about his eligibility status as the Wildcats' 2023-24 season nears:

REQUIRED READING: 7-foot Croatian recruit Zvonimir Ivišić has reportedly been admitted to Kentucky

Zvonimir Ivišić eligibility update

The nature of Ivišić's ineligibility is unknown. It was previously rumored that Ivišić had not taken the correct English proficiency exam accepted by Kentucky, but a spokesperson for the university released a statement denying those claims.

“Unfortunately, misinformation is being perpetuated regarding the admission status of someone wishing to attend the University of Kentucky,” the statement read. “The truth is members of our university — from our athletics department to our administration and all other units — are working together efficiently and in a manner that is consistent with the institution’s admissions standards.

"These are often complex issues, with multiple aspects to them, and they require many people, working to do the right thing for an individual wishing to attend the university. That is what we are doing. Spreading unfounded rumors helps no one.”

Kentucky released another statement Thursday surrounding his eligibility.

"As a department, we want to clarify, Zvonimir Ivišić has been cleared to practice and play in all intrasquad games. That said, he can not compete against outside competition, including exhibition games, until he is approved by the NCAA.

"There was miscommunication in this regard and, as we always do, we plan to adhere to NCAA rules. Until he is fully cleared, Zvonimir will be withheld from games against outside competition."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Zvonimir Ivišić eligibility update: Kentucky player not yet cleared