Zozo Championship at Sherwood Saturday tee times, TV and streaming info

With the November Masters on the horizon, the world’s top players prep their games on the West Coast during the Zozo Championship at Sherwood.

After Friday’s second round, Justin Thomas holds a one-shot lead at 14 under after back-to-back rounds of 65. Dylan Frittelli and Lanto Griffin, who also shot second-round 65s, are T-2 at 13 under headed in to the weekend.

Patrick Cantlay and Scottie Scheffler are T-4 at 12 under while Bubba Watson is tied with Richy Werenski, who shot a course-record 61 on Friday, and six others are T-6 at 11 under.

Tiger Woods rebounded from a first-round 76 with a 6-under 66 Friday at Sherwood.

From tee times to TV info, here's everything you need to know for the second round on Saturday.

Tee times

Times listed are ET.

1st tee

10th tee

TV, streaming information

Times listed are ET.

Saturday, Oct. 24

TV

PGA Tour Live on NBC Sports Gold: 12:45-5 p.m. (featured groups, featured holes)

Twitter: 12:45-1:45 p.m.

Golf Channel (watch for free on fuboTV): 5-8 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 3-8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25

TV

PGA Tour Live on NBC Sports Gold: 12:45-5 p.m. (featured groups, featured holes)

Twitter: 12:45-1:45 p.m.

Golf Channel (watch for free on fuboTV): 5-8 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 3-8 p.m.

We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.