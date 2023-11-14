Zay Jones arrested on domestic battery charge

Jaguars receiver Zay Jones faces a misdemeanor domestic battery charge after being arrested Monday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN reports.

Jones' first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday at 9 a.m.

The Jaguars issued a statement to ESPN on Monday night: "We are aware of the situation and are in the midst of gathering information. We will have no further comment at this time."

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested Jones and booked him into the Duval County Jail at 6:03 p.m. ET on a charge of domestic battery causing bodily harm, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Jones, 28, has played only three games this season. He has missed six, including the past four, with a right knee injury.

He has five catches for 55 yards and a touchdown.

Jones is in his second season with the Jaguars after stints with the Bills and Raiders.