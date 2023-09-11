Zay Flowers: It slowed down for me, next week will be even smoother

It was a rocky start for the majority of the Ravens offense on Sunday, but one member of the unit earned high marks in the 25-9 win over the Texans.

First-round wideout Zay Flowers caught nine passes from Lamar Jackson for 78 yards and ran twice for nine yards in his NFL debut. The outing came after a strong preseason for Flowers, who said he felt the game "slowed down for me" on Sunday and that things will flow even better once tight end Mark Andrews is back in the lineup.

"I feel like next game, it'll be way better. The operation will be smoother," Flowers said, via the team's website. "Everybody will be way more comfortable with each other. I feel like we have one of the best run games in the NFL. You always have to worry about stopping that first and then you have to worry about stopping Lamar. That's just going to get us open even more, and when Mark comes back it's going to get even scarier."

The Ravens lost running back J.K. Dobbins for the year to a torn Achilles, so they'll have to adjust some things heading into next week. Flowers' quick transition to professional life should make that task a bit easier.