Zay Flowers said Monday he's already moved on from fumble

Zay Flowers, the No. 22 pick in the draft, had the best rookie season for a wide receiver in Ravens history. He set team rookie records with 77 receptions for 858 yards and scored six total touchdowns.

In the AFC Championship Game, Flowers made five catches for 115 yards, including a 30-yard touchdown. The team's other wideouts combined for five catches for 63 yards.

"I feel like I got another step," Flowers said Monday, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. "I feel like I could be one of the best receivers in this league, and I'm not going to let one moment define me. So I'm going to just use that and use it as a slingshot."

The "one moment" was a fumble that cost the Ravens a touchdown in a 17-10 loss to the Chiefs.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Flowers caught a short pass from Lamar Jackson and was diving into the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown. As Flowers was about to cross the plane, Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed knocked the ball loose.

Trent McDuffie recovered for the Chiefs in the end zone.

Flowers vowed to learn from his mistakes in the postgame locker room, and on Monday, Flowers said he has already put it behind him.

"It's just a moment," Flowers said. "It is going to make or break you. I don't plan on letting it break me."