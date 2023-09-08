Zack Moss, DeForest Buckner questionable for Colts opener

The Colts won't be making a call about running back Zack Moss' availability until closer to kickoff on Sunday.

Moss is returning from a broken arm that he suffered early in training camp and he was a limited participant in practice all of this week. The Colts list him as questionable to face the Jaguars in their home and regular season opener.

The Colts will not have Jonathan Taylor, so Moss would be joining Deon Jackson and fifth-round pick Evan Hull as backfield options. Jake Funk and Jason Huntley are on their practice squad.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner is the only other player listed as questionable. He was added to the injury report as a limited participant with a forearm injury on Friday.