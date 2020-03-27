Zack Moss breakdown: Utah's all-time leading rusher poised for NFL stardom

Utah running back Zack Moss has broken open the record books in Salt Lake City. Now he's preparing to take his talents to the next level as he enters the 2020 NFL Draft. The 5-foot-9, 233-pound senior turned in an impressive 4.65 40-yard dash and 19 reps on bench press at the NFL Combine this year. He was also one of the nation's top rushers (235 carries, 1,416 yards, 6.0 ypc, 15 touchdowns) in a 2019 season that saw him named to the AP All-American third team and the All-Pac-12 first team.

