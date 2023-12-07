Zach Wilson denies being 'reluctant' to return as Jets starting quarterback

It’s been a tumultuous year for Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, and his benching for Tim Boyle wasn’t the worst of it.

Following the team’s Week 13 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, a report came out that the team wanted to make Wilson the starting quarterback again, but the former first-round pick was “reluctant” to take on that role again.

Of course, there was a lot of discourse and push back around the NFL but the 24-year-old finally had his chance to speak on the issue when he met with the media after Wednesday’s practice.

“Absolutely not,” Wilson said when asked if the reports from this week were true. "I love the guys in this locker room and I would do anything. I think any time you have an opportunity to step on this field, you need to take advantage of it."

Wilson said that he didn’t feel the need to address the reports with his teammates when he was asked by the media on Wednesday, and added that he’s had support from his teammates throughout the year.

“Guys understand where we’re at right now,” Wilson said. “I’ve had backing since day one and that’s why I love this team so much. They understand the struggles we’ve been going through. There’s a lot of respect shown to just keep fighting, from everyone. We’re all going through the same thing.”

Since coach Robert Saleh made the switch to Boyle, Wilson has had to ride the bench and that experience has shifted his approach in a number of ways. He says he’s “going to have more fun” when he steps back on the field Sunday, and that the experience proved to him that he’s become mentally tougher.

“It’s made me stronger, no doubt. I understand the situation,” Wilson explained. “As a quarterback., when the offense isn’t doing well, I get it, I do. It’s tough. We’re all trying to find a way. At the end of the day, It’s a business. We have to score and win games. I understand that. I think it was harder on me in the past but now I’m in a good spot mentally to just keep going and I understand that it’s part of the game and I appreciate that.”

The Jets (4-8) haven’t scored 20-plus points since their Week 6 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, but the offense has seemingly remained stagnant no matter who was under center. With Boyle and Trevor Siemian taking snaps the last two weeks, the Jets scored a combined 21 points, with no offensive touchdown to show for it.

There’s no denying that the Jets offense was, or at least potentially, more dynamic, with Wilson, hence the move back to him.

But what can we expect from Wilson this Sunday? The Jets’ QB1 reiterated how he’s going to play but also that he’s playing with something to prove, not just for himself but for his teammates as they try and end their losing streak.

“I’m going to have more fun than I ever had, in a professional way. At the same time, of course there’s a chip,” he said. “I need to prove something, this team needs to prove something, this offense needs to prove something. It can be constructive. Everyone wants to show that and The offense has that mindset. It doesn’t matter where we’re at as a team but it all matters how we finish and how we approach this week.

“The same thing goes with me, too. Making sure I’m handling it in the right way and yes having a chip on my shoulder but also trying to enjoy it at the same time.”

The Jets will look to end their five-game losing streak when they host the Houston Texans on Sunday.