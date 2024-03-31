Zach Edey & Purdue outperform Dalton Knecht’s Volunteers in Elite Eight
Jason Fitz, Krysten Peek and Danny Green analyze the Boilermakers’ Elite Eight win over Tennessee, highlighting the stellar performances of Zach Edey and Dalton Knecht.
Jason Fitz, Krysten Peek and Danny Green analyze the Boilermakers’ Elite Eight win over Tennessee, highlighting the stellar performances of Zach Edey and Dalton Knecht.
Edey and Knecht put on an all-time show with a Final Four berth at stake.
Zach Edey feasted and had plenty of help from a lethal Purdue halfcourt offense.
Tennessee is now in full control of the SEC with just a week left in the regular season.
After being picked to finish 10th in the Pac-12, the Beavers blew away expectations by making a run to the Elite Eight and competing with No. 1 South Carolina to the end.
Aziaha James' performance was the backbone of NC State's win.
Can the UConn women join the men in the Final Four?
After a 2023 national title game that lit the basketball world on fire, Iowa and LSU are running it back with a trip to the Final Four a stake.
The Tigers will face Iowa on Monday in a rematch of last year's national championship game.
The Tigers are feeding off Johnson's infectious energy and are now just one win from a return to the Final Four.
Arizona State won its first NCAA men's swimming championship on Saturday. The architects were Bob Bowman and his latest star pupil, Léon Marchand.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the latest rumors and news around the NFL. The trio start with takeaways from the NFL owner's meetings as Jori was on the ground in Orlando. The hosts discuss the fallout of the new kickoff rule (are rosters going to change because of it?), the two Christmas Day games and what the heck Jerry Jones was doodling in his notebook. Next, it's time to pull out the crystal ball as the hosts attempt to look into the future for some key quarterbacks, starting with Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy. McCarthy's draft stock has been skyrocketing lately as some rumors emerged that he could go as high as second overall. Charles gives his thoughts and what he's hearing from GMs around the league before moving onto Brock Purdy and whether San Francisco will be willing to pay him when the time comes. Charles dives deeper into the 2024 quarterback class and why every prospect has a massive red flag, and Jori gives us the latest on the Dak Prescott contract negotiations, which seem to be heading in the wrong direction. All signs are pointing towards Dak hitting free agency next offseason. Finally, Fitz wraps things up by asking about Deion Sanders' comments about choosing where his sons get drafted and whether or not player empowerment could be ascending to a new level with the emergence of NIL.
Brunson fell one point short of Carmelo Anthony's Knicks scoring record as New York lost in overtime.
Chourio signed an $82 million contract before making his MLB debut.
Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil took exception to a hard slide by the Brewers' Rhys Hoskins to break up a double-play, causing both dugouts to run onto the field.
Clemson will now take on Alabama in the Elite Eight on Saturday.
The Gamecocks are looking dominant, but coach Dawn Staley wasn't exactly oozing with confidence after the SEC tournament.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine discuss the Warriors overcoming Draymond Green’s ejection, the timetable on Joel Embiid’s return from knee surgery, the Timberwolves’ sale blowing up and much more.
The organization had the best of intentions, but the constantly changing landscape left it in no man's land.
MMA is governed by a life cycle that is as brutal as it is brief. Weidman, 39, knows his career is winding down, but he's not done yet.
With two rounds down, Yahoo Sports takes a look at 10 players who have played above the competition and how it's helped their draft stock.