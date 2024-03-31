Advertisement
Aziaha James shoots NC State into Final Four

Zach Edey & Purdue outperform Dalton Knecht’s Volunteers in Elite Eight

Jason Fitz · Krysten Peek

Jason Fitz, Krysten Peek and Danny Green analyze the Boilermakers’ Elite Eight win over Tennessee, highlighting the stellar performances of Zach Edey and Dalton Knecht.