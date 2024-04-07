Zach Edey & Purdue take care of NC State, advance to first title game since 1969
Zach Edey, Fletcher Loyer and Lance Jones discuss the Boilermakers’ Final Four win over NC State, advancing to their first National Championship game in 55 years.
Zach Edey didn't overwhelm NC State on Sunday. He didn't need to.
The NCAA tournament has catapulted both big men to another level, leaving many to wonder where each player could possibly be drafted by NBA teams in June.
Is Zach Edey the toughest player to officiate in college basketball. 'Yes,' one official says. 'He's a unicorn.'
Zach Edey feasted and had plenty of help from a lethal Purdue halfcourt offense.
Unlike last year, Purdue did what it was supposed to do on Friday. What's next for the Boilermakers?
Only a few weeks ago, DJ Burns was the little-known second-leading scorer on a 14-loss NC State team bound for the NIT. Now he’s the face of the Wolfpack’s rampage to the Final Four.
2024 is the first time that two schools have both teams in the Final Four in the same season.
The Hawkeyes are 2.5-point favorites over the Huskies.