Broncos defensive lineman Zach Allen won’t be lining up alongside J.J. Watt this season, but he’s hoping his former teammate keeps helping him produce on the field.

Allen signed a three-year, $45.75 million contract with Denver after spending the last four seasons with the Cardinals. Watt was his teammate for the last two seasons and Allen said he learned a lot from the three-time defensive player of the year.

Allen said he’s “still picking [Watt’s] brain for ideas” as he works to show that the Broncos were right to add him to their defense this season.

“It definitely was a brand new kind of experience but it worked out well for everybody involved, and it’s my time to prove it,” Allen said, via Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette.

Allen will be playing for the same defensive coordinator he had in Arizona as Vance Joseph returned to Denver after previously serving as their head coach, so the hope will be that a former teammate and a familiar coach can unlock the best from Allen.

Zach Allen picking J.J. Watt’s brain while trying to prove himself with Broncos originally appeared on Pro Football Talk