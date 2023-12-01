Young sees ‘Tush Push' as Eagles vs. 49ers strength-on-strength originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — Contrary to popular belief, Jalen Hurts is not perfect with the quarterback sneak.

The Philadelphia Eagles’ short-yardage, bunch formation blew up spectacularly on the goal line in Week 8 against the Washington Commanders.

With the Eagles trailing by seven points in the third quarter, Hurts fumbled at the 1-yard line, and the Commanders recovered.

Defensive end Chase Young was stationed near the line of scrimmage as an inside linebacker on the play. Hurts' initial surge was stopped, and he lost his grip on the ball. Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller recovered the fumble.

Two days later, Young was dealt to the 49ers at the NFL trade deadline.

And on Sunday he will face the Eagles for the third time this season.

The so-called "Brotherly Shove" has been a topic this week as the 49ers hope to keep the Eagles out of short-yardage situations on third and fourth downs.

“We have a plan for it,” Young told NBC Sports Bay Area. “I’m not going to talk about the plan, but we just have to execute the plan that we have. We got to be dogs up in there.

“It’s strength vs. strength. It’s technique, too, that we have to be sharp on to get it done.”

The Eagles have converted 24 of 30 quarterback sneaks this season, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Young knows the Eagles as well as anyone from his time in the NFC East. The Commanders were competitive against Philadelphia in their two meetings this season, losing 34-31 in overtime in Week 3 and 38-31 on Oct. 29.

“We have to pay attention to detail,” Young said. “We have to make sure we have to execute the plan, and really just pay attention to details. That’ll help us execute.

“We can’t have any hiccups. We have a plan and we got execute it.”

The 49ers’ defensive line has seen a significant rise in production in the three games since Young came to the 49ers. The team’s sack numbers after Young’s arrival. The 49ers had 18 sacks in their first eight games before Young, and 15 sacks in the past three games.

“I feel like they are at the top of their game right now.,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “You go through ebb and flows throughout the year and I feel like they've been at the top of their game the last couple weeks.”

Young made a seamless transition into his new surroundings to give the 49ers another top pass-rush threat. While Clelin Ferrell has continued to start at defensive end, Young has been on the field for nearly 60 percent of the 49ers’ defensive snaps.

“I feel real good about it,” Young said. “I’m blessed to be in a group with a great group of guys. Since I got here, it’s like I’ve been here since the beginning of the year. It feels good.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast