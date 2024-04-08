York Revolution bolsters 2024 roster with four more signings

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The York Revolution announced the addition of four more players to the 2024 roster on Thursday.

Infielder Colton Welker, outfielder Rudy Martin and right-handed pitchers Jon Olsen and Frankie Bartow will all suit up for the Revolution this season.

Welker was a fourth-round draft pick by the Colorado Rockies in 2016 out of high school. The Coral Springs, Florida native was tabbed as a top-100 baseball prospect at one time. The 26-year-old debuted in the majors with the Rockies in 2021 at 23 years old.

The last two seasons Welker has played in Triple-A, playing for Albuquerque in 2022 and Sacramento in 2023 after joining the San Francisco Giants.

York Revolution 2024 season guide

Welker owns a minor league career .303 batting average and has hit 42 homers, 101 doubles and has 250 RBI.

“We have high expectations that Colton in the middle of the order will drive in runs for us,” said the York Revolution manager Rick Forney. “He’ll give us good professional at-bats. . . he’s a guy that uses the whole field.”

Martin has played eight professional campaigns, stealing 191 bases with a career .339 on-base percentage. The 28-year-old has spent time in every outfield position.

Martin was chosen by the Kansas City Royals in the 2014 draft in the 25th round out of high school. The Memphis native reached Triple-A Omaha in 2019 and 2021. Martin signed with the Washington Nationals for the 2022 season.

Martin hit .244 with the Royals and Nationals organizations with a .351 on-base percentage. Martin played in the American Association with Milwaukee last season.

“Rudy (Martin is) going to be able to run some balls down and help our pitching staff immensely,” Forney said. “He can put the ball on the ground and beat out some infield hits… his speed will make a difference in the games.”

Olsen spent last season recovering from Tommy John surgery. The 26-year-old is an original product of the Minnesota Twins organization.

York Revolution announces weekly promotion schedule

“Once I saw him throw, it was a no-brainer,” Forney said. “He’s the kind of arm talent that can get back to a Major League club and he’s definitely hungry for this opportunity.”

Olsen was drafted in the 12th round of the 2018 draft by Minnesota out of UCLA. With the Bruins, Olsen was 91 with a 3.41 ERA and earned All-Pac-12 honors. Olsen was also chosen for the collegiate national team in 2017. Olsen has a 3.94 ERA for his professional career.

Bartow has pitched the last two seasons with Milwaukee in the American Association.

“He pounds the strike zone and keeps the ball on the ground,” Forney said. “He’s pitched some meaningful games. He’ll be a trustworthy reliever for us.”

Across three seasons with the Nationals Bartow has saved 23 games. The 27-year-old reached Double-A Harrisburg.

In 2022, Bartow was involved in Milwaukee’s playoff run and allowed only one earned run in seven postseason games. For part of least season Bartow was in a starting role.

Bartow was originally an 11th round pick by the Nationals in the 2018 draft from the University of Miami. In college the Miami native went 12-3 with a 3.06 ERA. With the Nationals organization Bartow had a 3.51 ERA with 2.5 walks per nine innings.

These signings bring the Revolution’s 2024 roster count to 18 players.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.