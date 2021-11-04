New York Jets at Indianapolis prediction, game preview, how to watch: Thursday, November 4

New York Jets at Indianapolis How To Watch

Date: Thursday, November 4

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

How To Watch: FOX

Record: New York Jets (2-5), Indianapolis (3-5)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

New York Jets at Indianapolis Game Preview

Why New York Jets Will Win

Do the Jets have something now in QB Mike White?

Zach Wilson is obviously the franchise-maker, but he was going though the normal rookie year problems and inconsistencies before suffering a minor knee injury. The offense and the passing game came up with the best performances of the year with the other guy.

White – who, by the way, was a deep cuts favorite on the NFL scouting circuit coming out of Western Kentucky – came out and ripped up Cincinnati for 405 yards and three touchdowns after filling in for Wilson and throwing for over 200 yards in the blowout loss to New England.

Indianapolis is second-to-last in the NFL in touchdowns allowed, it gave up over 220 yards in three of the last four games, and it needs to be ready for more of a firefight than it might like.

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 9

Why Indianapolis Will Win

Let’s relax a wee bit on fitting Mike White for a Hall of Fame jacket.

Yes, the offense was more competent with him running it, and yet, Indianapolis is going to take him seriously and spent the short week preparing for him.

As good as White has been, he also throws a slew of picks – giving up two in each of his first two outings – and Indianapolis is great at getting around the ball and forcing mistakes. The Colt D is second in the NFL in takeaways, and it’s a rock-solid guarantee it’s about to come up with a few – let’s assume three – at home.

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 10

What’s Going To Happen

Story continues

It’s been an interesting run for Indianapolis. It had the Monday night thriller of a loss to Baltimore on the road, came back and blew out Houston six days late, went to San Francisco and won in a bomb cyclone – or something like that – on a Sunday night, and then dealt with the overtime loss to Tennessee when Derrick Henry got hurt.

Either the team is in a groove, or it’s going to hit a wall very, very soon.

The Colts will keep it simple. Run Jonathan Taylor, don’t take any chances against a Jet D that doesn’t force takeaways, and let White throw enough to give up a few picks along the way to make this game more comfortable in the second half.

– NFL Schedule, Game Previews, Week 9

New York Jets at Indianapolis Prediction, Line

Indianapolis 31, Indianapolis 20

Line: Indianapolis -10.5, o/u: 46

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: Decorating for Thanksgiving … in November

1: Decorating for Christmas … in November

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings