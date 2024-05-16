New York Giants To Appear On ‘NFL Hard Knocks’ Ahead Of Franchise’s 100th Season

The New York Giants will appear on the NFL’s forthcoming Hard Knocks series, which will document the Giants’ offseason moves as the team prepares for its 100th season.

Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants will consist of five episodes and examine the franchise’s attempt to bounce back from a dismal 2023-24 campaign that saw the Giants go 6-11 and miss the postseason.

This will mark the first time the G-Men will appear on Hard Knocks over the program’s 19 seasons, and the third time a team based in New York will be profiled, as the New York Jets have appeared on Hard Knocks twice, in 2010 and 2023.

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants’ helmet rests on the field prior to their NFL game against the New Orleans Saints at the Louisiana Superdome on October 18, 2009 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

While previous iterations of Hard Knocks focused primarily on a given team’s offseason program, such as training camp and other offseason activities, the program’s forthcoming season will be the first of its kind, as it will highlight the Giant’s organizational decisions in the front office.

Key events, such as the NFL Scouting Combine, NFL free agency, and the NFL Draft will be viewed from the vantage point of the Giants’ executives like general manager Joe Schoen, as well as the coaching staff and players on the team.

The Giants are one of the more intriguing NFL franchises heading into the 2024 NFL season, as the team looks to take the next step in its rebuild toward a winning culture.

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants reacts after falling down in the first quarter of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Giants have numerous questions regarding its short and longterm plans for its roster, as tenured vets contend with their future with the team amid questions regarding their onfield performance, and new high-profile acquisitions look to make a big splash and live up to their hype.

The departure of former Giants running back Saquon Barkley has left a glaring void in the team’s offense, which quarterback Daniel Jones will be tasked with diminishing in a year that could make or break his prospects of being a starting signal caller in the NFL.

Head coach Brian Daboll of the New York Giants reacts during the second half of a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on August 21, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Giants won 25-22.

However, with No. 6 overall pick Malik Nabers strengthening New York’s core of playmakers, and head coach Brian Daboll in his third year at the helm, the Giants are one of the more intriguing squads in the league this forthcoming season, making their debut appearance on Hard Knocks a timely one.

Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants will premier on Tuesday, July 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max, with new episodes debuting subsequent Tuesdays through July 30.

