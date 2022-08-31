Yogi Roth's top defenders for the 2022 Pac-12 football season

Associated Press

The AFC West no longer looks like such a cakewalk for the Kansas City Chiefs now that Tyreek Hill is dashing past defenders in Miami. Not only did the Chiefs shockingly send Patrick Mahomes' top receiver to the Dolphins for a fistful of draft picks, but their rivals all made major moves in hopes of ending Kansas City's divisional dominance. — The Chargers invested more than $70 million on defensive free agents as they surround QB Justin Herbert with a better roster.