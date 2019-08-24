Yogi Roth talks Washington starting quarterback pick Jacob Eason

Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth breaks down Washington's tight quarterback competition between junior Jacob Eason and sophomore Jake Haener after head coach Chris Petersen named Eason opening day starter. While Eason will see the first snaps of the season, the duo is slated to share playing time as Haener continues to vie for the starting spot. Follow along on the Pac-12 Now app as the Huskies open their season against Eastern Washington at 12 p.m. PT/ 1 p.m MT on Saturday, August 31.

