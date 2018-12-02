Yes, Alabama and Georgia both belong in the College Football Playoff

ATLANTA — Put them both in the playoff.

Alabama is in. But Georgia should be in as well.

Yes, with two losses.

Yes, as a non-conference champion.

Yes, despite the résumés of Oklahoma and Ohio State.

The howls of outrage will echo across the Midwest, the Southwest and everywhere else where fans hate the thought of the Southeastern Conference gobbling up half the playoff for the second straight year. The College Football Playoff selection committee would be shutting out 60 percent of the Power Five from the four-team playoff, which would cause enough backlash that it could actually alter the sport. (For the better. Go ahead and expand the playoff.)

But it’s the right thing to do if the committee wants what it should want: the four best teams. Don’t be slaves to win-loss records. Put the best teams in the bracket.

The Bulldogs just played the undefeated, No. 1, previously unchallenged Crimson Tide to the wall for the SEC championship before falling, 35-28. The Bulldogs led most of the game, and for large chunks of it by two touchdowns. They didn’t trail until 64 seconds remained. They played what everyone has considered the far-and-away best team in the country off its feet the entire way.

Would Oklahoma and its porous, No. 111 defense be able to push Alabama like Georgia did? Would Ohio State, with the No. 67 defense in the country? Hard to envision that happening. The Bulldogs just did it.

Georgia defensive back J.R. Reed (20) tries to tackle Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) during the second half of the SEC title game on Saturday. (AP)

In addition to the arguments against single-conference hegemony, the alleged importance of conference titles and excluding the majority of the Power Five, this will be thrown out there: A rematch of the Tide and Bulldogs would be the likely playoff semifinal.

To this I would ask: What’s wrong with that? What’s wrong with a rematch of two teams that just played their second epic of the calendar year? Who wouldn’t want to see that again?

This was a validation of Georgia as a heavyweight. The Bulldogs were the better team almost all day — a playoff-caliber team.

The game was a classic. A thriller. A freak show full of plot twists you could not have dreamed up.

Jalen Hurts, his career left for dead on this very field in January, resurrected himself and saved Alabama by doing exactly what Tua Tagovailoa did last year against Georgia — coming off the bench amid dire circumstances and somehow willing his team to victory over the Bulldogs. Last year it was Tagovailoa replacing Hurts, this year it was Hurts replacing Tagovailoa.

And Hurts now cements himself as the all-time example for benched players everywhere, in every sport — hang in there, stay positive, don’t pout, don’t quit, be a great teammate … and eventually fate will give you another chance. What a deserving hero.

The full-circle poetry of it is staggering. Shakespearian. Beautiful.

For Georgia, it is another gut punch from the cursed Crimson Tide that is hard to handle. The one play that will be recalled bitterly for decades was coach Kirby Smart’s disastrous decision to fake a punt from midfield in a tie game in the latter half of the fourth quarter.

It was fourth-and-11, not fourth-and-3. The game was tied. A solid punt puts Alabama 80-90 yards away. The fake was complete lunacy, a reckless gamble that backfired completely and delivered field position for the Tide’s winning drive.

“It was there,” Smart said of the fake play, basically throwing his punt team under the bus for failing to execute it.

Whatever, Kirb. It was a bad call.

In a catastrophic karmic twist for Georgia, the fake punt wound up in the hands of backup quarterback Justin Fields, who was in at the upback position. He took a short snap, looked like he was going to throw, then scrambled and went nowhere.

Fitting. Fields was sent in at quarterback a handful of other plays for the Bulldogs and those plays went nowhere. It continued a season-long trend of Georgia never figuring out how to use him productively, and taking the ball out of starter Jake Fromm’s hands when Fromm has had a great season and had a great day.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) celebrates his touchdown against Georgia during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The fake punt and the dabbling with Fields are about the only things you could fault Georgia for Saturday, and both of those are on the coaching staff. The players did their jobs.

Put Georgia in. Then prepare for the blowback.

If the field is made up of two SEC teams, one independent (Notre Dame) and the Atlantic Coast Conference champion (Clemson), the majority of the hogs that have grown fat at the trough are pushed away in greater number than those who are fed. That’s when the politicking for a change to the playoff structure will get serious.

The Big Ten will be outraged. The Big 12 will be outraged. The Pac-12 won’t have a legitimate argument but will join the outrage because it can.

Everyone will go nuts. The most controversial of all postseasons will ratchet it up to a riot-in-the-streets level.

And then, perhaps, there will be movement toward a larger playoff — six teams, eight teams, something that opens up avenues for more of the Power Five that has been squirming under the boot heel of SEC oppression.

But there is a good reason for this SEC oppression — it has been the best conference, and it remains the best conference, and both Georgia and Alabama are among the four best teams in the nation in 2018 — after being the two best teams in the nation in 2017.

Georgia-Alabama III, in JerryWorld on Dec. 29? Sign me up.

