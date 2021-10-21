Year-2 leap? LaMelo Ball torches Pacers as Hornets rally from 23-point hole

NBA players commonly make a big jump from their rookie seasons to Year 2.

LaMelo Ball's ready for his All-Star turn if Wednesday's season-opener is a sign of things to come. The reigning Rookie of the Year had a career night from 3-point distance while leading the Hornets from a 23-point deficit to a 123-122 win over the Indiana Pacers.

Ball finished with a team-high 31 points to go with nine rebounds and seven assists. He connected on a career-high seven 3-pointers on nine attempts in the process.