Year-2 leap? LaMelo Ball torches Pacers as Hornets rally from 23-point hole

T.J. McConnell #9 of the Indiana Pacers and LaMelo Ball #2 of the Charlotte Hornets. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

NBA players commonly make a big jump from their rookie seasons to Year 2.

LaMelo Ball's ready for his All-Star turn if Wednesday's season-opener is a sign of things to come. The reigning Rookie of the Year had a career night from 3-point distance while leading the Hornets from a 23-point deficit to a 123-122 win over the Indiana Pacers. 

Ball finished with a team-high 31 points to go with nine rebounds and seven assists. He connected on a career-high seven 3-pointers on nine attempts in the process. 

