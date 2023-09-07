Yankees takeaways from Wednesday's 4-3 win over Tigers, including Jasson Dominguez's first Yankee Stadium home run

Sep 6, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Jasson Dominguez (89) is greeted in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium. / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Jasson Dominguez had three hits including his first Yankee Stadium homer as the Yankees beat the Tigers, 4-3, on Wednesday night to run their win streak to five games.

Here are the takeaways...

- On Aug. 31 against these Tigers, Clarke Schmidt went just 4.2 innings and gave up three runs on six hits and three walks in his last but it was a different story Wednesday night.

After surrendering a run on two hits in the first inning, the 27-year-old would get the next 16 batters out. However, the young righty would find trouble in the seventh allowing the Tigers to get solid contact on mistake pitches. Schmidt would give up three hits and a run before manager Aaron Boone relieved his starter. Wandy Peralta would allow an inherited run to score on a sac fly but would limit the damage.

Schmidt’s night finished after 6.1 innings (99 pitches), giving up three runs on five hits, no walks and six strikeouts.

- Matt Manning started the game for Detroit but he wouldn’t last long. After four batters, Giancarlo Stanton hit a 119 mph liner off of the starter’s foot, which resulted in an out. Manning completed the inning, but would be replaced after the opening frame.

The Yankees would take advantage of Detroit’s bullpen in the second inning when DJ LeMahieu hit a broken-bat single to tie the game at 1-1. Dominguez would get the Yankee Stadium crowd on their feet with his first homer in the Bronx, a line drive to right-center field that went 383 feet and 110 mph off the bat.

Oswald Peraza, who scored on LeMahieu’s hit in the second, drove in Gleyber Torres with a two-out double to put the Yanks up 3-1. In the fourth, Gleyber would drive in a run of his own with a one-out single that scored Aaron Judge.

-Peralta would start the eighth and work into trouble. After getting the first out, Javier Baez hit a pinch-hit single before he walked two of the next three batters before Boone pulled his lefty. Gregg Weissert came in and got Matt Vierling to strike out swinging on four pitches to get out of the jam.



Clay Holmes came on in the ninth to try and save this one, his seventh appearance in a 10-game span. He got a 1-2-3 inning to close out the win.



-Dominguez had his first multi-hit game of his career on Wednesday night including his first hit from the right side. He finished 3-for-4 including his third homer in his first five games. He’s only the second Yankee to do so, joining Shelley Duncan in 2007.



Peraza remained hot at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run. He's now seven for his last 15 at-bats with three doubles and three RBI.





Highlights

What’s Next

The Yankees wrap up their three-game series with the Tigers on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

The Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (2-4, 5.70 ERA) to the mound and he will be opposed by LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (10-7, 3.11 ERA).



