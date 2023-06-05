Yankees takeaways from Sunday’s 4-1 win over Dodgers, including Domingo German's dominant outing

New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German (0) throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Dodger Stadium / Gary A. Vasquez - USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-1 to secure the series win on Sunday night.

Here are some takeaways…

- Domingo German made his 12th start of the season for the Yankees and he put together a masterful performance. The right-hander got off to a nice start, breezing through the Dodgers lineup the first time through the order.

German pitched a perfect first and third and worked around a two-out double in the second. He kept cruising the second time around, retiring the top of the order easily in the fourth.

German allowed a two-out single to Miguel Vargas in the fifth, and was a bit shaken up afterwards. After being visited by Aaron Boone and trainers and throwing a few warmup pitches, the righty was good to go. Kyle Higashioka caught Vargas trying to steal second to end the inning.

LA received a generous non-call on a check-swing, resulting in a James Outman walk with one out in the sixth. That was no bother for the locked-in German though, as he rebounded to strike out Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman to end the inning.



- Dodgers right-hander Bobby Miller was matching German inning-for-inning. The rookie cruised through the Yankees lineup, minus Aaron Judge, who was out with a sore toe.

Gleyber Torres reached on an error and advanced into scoring position on a stolen base in the third inning, but strikeouts from Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton stranded him there.

Miller finished with 86 pitches and allowed just one hit while walking two and striking out seven over six shutout innings.

- With the youngster out of the game, the Yankees were finally able to get something going in the seventh. After Jake Bauers singled, Isiah Kiner-Falefa laid down a perfect bunt which Brusdar Graterol threw into right field, setting up two in scoring position. A few pitches later, New York took a 1-0 lead on a Higashioka RBI groundout.

- After being handed a lead for the first time, German came back out and struck out Max Muncy in the seventh. He then got ahead of J.D. Martinez 0-2, but German left a curveball hanging for the first time tonight, and the slugger made him pay. Martinez crushed his 14th home run of the season into the left field seats, evening things at 1-1.

German allowed an infield single to David Peralta and was pulled for the night. Clay Holmes came on in relief and got Vargas to ground out to end the inning.

German finished his best start of the year with a final line of: 6.2 IP, 1 ER, 4 H, 1 BB, 6 K. He now has a 3.69 ERA and 0.92 WHIP on the season.

- The top of the Yankee order battled right back to pick up their starter in the eighth, as a Rizzo walk followed by a Stanton double set them up with second and third and just one out. Oswaldo Cabrera gave New York the lead again on an RBI groundout.



- After Holmes and Wandy Peralta combined to throw a scoreless bottom half of the frame, Anthony Volpe gave the Yanks some insurance with a two-run shot in the ninth. The youngster, who finished 2-for-4, now has nine home runs on the season.

Peralta came back out for the bottom of the ninth, and was helped out by his defense, to secure the series win on the road. New York improved to 36-25 on the season.



What's next

The Yankees are off on Monday before they open up a three-game set against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. in the Bronx.

Clarke Schmidt (2-5, 5.01 ERA) is scheduled to face off with right-hander Lucas Giolito (4-4, 4.08 ERA).