Yankees Takeaways from Friday's 6-5 win over Red Sox, including encouraging signs from Gary Sanchez

The Yankees fought back to defeat the Boston Red Sox 6-5 in extra innings on Friday night. >> Box score

Seven takeaways from Friday's game

1. With two outs in the ninth inning, Gary Sanchez tied the ballgame at four with a solo home run over the Green Monster. In his last seven games, Sanchez is 8-for-27 (.296) with three home runs, nine RBI, and a 1.149 OPS.

2. The Yankees could not drive in Clint Frazier from second base in the 10th inning, however, thus putting Aroldis Chapman in a tough spot in the bottom of the frame. With J.D. Martinez as the inherited runner on second, Chapman allowed a walk and a wild pitch that put the runners at second and third, but got out of the jam with back-to-back strikeouts.

3. The Yankees broke through in the 11th inning, as Luke Voit singled to left to score Mike Tauchman from second. The RBI for Voit was his 47th of the season.

But Jonathan Loaisiga could not close the door in the bottom of the inning. After allowing a Christian Arroyo RBI single to tie the game, Loaisiga then loaded the bases with one out, but was able to get out of the jam.

In the 12th, though, D.J. LeMahieu put the Yankees back on top 6-5 with and RBI double, and that would be enough to hold on for the win.

4. Jordan Montgomery had a shaky first inning, allowing two of the first four batters he faced to reach base. Despite the inning lasting 28 pitches, Montgomery escaped the inning without allowing a run. He also worked into and out of trouble in the third inning, tossing 58 pitches in his first three frames.

However, Arroyo then took Montgomery deep over the Green Monster for a three-run blast in the fourth inning.



5. The Yankees struggled to get much offense going for most of the game, recording just three hits in the first six innings. But in the seventh inning, Sanchez drove in two runs with a double to cut Boston’s lead in half, but Frazier grounded out with two runners in scoring position to end the rally.

Giancarlo Stanton added an RBI double in the eighth, with Aaron Judge scoring from first, to cut their deficit to just a run.



6. After Montgomery’s struggles continued into the fifth inning, Luis Cessa allowed an RBI single to Christian Vazquez, a run charged to the starter. He finished with four runs allowed on five hits while walking two and striking out two in his 4.2 innings of work.



7. Cessa, Adam Ottavino, Zack Britton, Chad Green, and Chapman combined for 4.1 innings without allowing an earned run.

What's next

The Yankees and Red Sox go head-to-head again Saturday at 7:30 pm., with J.A. Happ facing Chris Mazza.