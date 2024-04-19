Yankees start 3-game series against the Rays

Tampa Bay Rays (11-9, third in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (13-6, first in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Tyler Alexander (1-0, 6.46 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (1-0, 3.68 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -159, Rays +134; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Tampa Bay Rays to start a three-game series.

New York has a 4-2 record at home and a 13-6 record overall. The Yankees have the fifth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .395.

Tampa Bay has an 11-9 record overall and a 4-2 record on the road. The Rays have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .364.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has four doubles and four home runs for the Yankees. Alex Verdugo is 11-for-35 with six doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has four doubles, a home run and 10 RBI for the Rays. Amed Rosario is 18-for-44 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .251 batting average, 2.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Rays: 6-4, .240 batting average, 4.16 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (groin), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (foot), Oswald Peraza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

Rays: Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Josh Lowe: 10-Day IL (hip), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hand), Jonathan Aranda: 10-Day IL (finger), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Taj Bradley: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Shane Baz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.