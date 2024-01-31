Yankees have six prospects on ESPN’s Top 100 list for 2024

With pitchers and catchers set to report to camp very soon, ESPN posted its annual list of the top 100 prospects in MLB, and six Yankees made the cut.

Here’s where ESPN ranked the top Yankees prospects:

OF Jasson Dominguez: No 21

OF Spencer Jones: No. 56

INF Roderick Arias: No. 60

RHP Will Warren: No. 69

RHP Chase Hampton: No. 81

C Austin Wells: No. 82

Dominguez is the highest-ranked Yanks prospect on the list and a big part of that was how he burst onto the scene last September with his power and fielding. Unfortunately, the young outfielder required Tommy John surgery before the end of the 2023 season, which will keep him out until the summer.

Wells was also with the Bombers in September and showed his power at the plate, smacking three home runs in the final four games of the season.

Jones and Hampton are names Yankees fans are familiar with. Jones is the team’s top overall prospect who hasn’t had a taste of the big leagues and Hampton is their top pitching prospect.

Arias is a shortstop who has yet to make it out of the organization’s Florida Complex League, but held his own in 2023. The 19-year-old slashed .267/.423/.505 with six home runs and 26 RBI in 27 games last season. He’s a name fans should follow as he can easily make the jump to High-A and potentially Double-A by year’s end.

And finally, Warren is receiving a lot of buzz this offseason. Not only is he the team’s second-best pitching prospect, but his experience in the minors makes him a prime candidate to get the call in 2024.

Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake said as much.

“I would think he’s definitely in the mix at some point this year,” Blake said. “Obviously, if health stays perfect for us, he may be the odd man out, but just with the way 162 games shake out, I’m sure his name will be called at some point.”

In 27 games (25 starts) between Double-A and Triple-A, Warren pitched to a 3.35 ERA and 1.30 WHIP while striking out 149 batters across 129 innings.