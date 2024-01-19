Yankees sign RHP Luke Weaver to one-year contract for 2024 MLB season

The Yankees signed RHP Luke Weaver to a one-year MLB contract entering the 2024 season, New York announced Friday. The agreement includes a club option for 2025.

New York designated OF Bubba Thompson to make room on its 40-man roster.

Weaver, 30, finished the 2023 season with the Yankees. He went 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA over three starts, scattering five earned runs on 14 hits (three homers) while striking out 16 and walking three in 13 1/3 IP.

"You can't help but be a fan," Weaver said Sept. 22, after the Yankees' 7-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, which was his first-career start with New York at Yankee Stadium. "I got out there a little earlier today in my throwing program just to take it in, adapt as quick as possible to make it seem more normal and that mindset just helped me kind of go inning to inning."

He split the 2023 campaign with the Cincinnati Reds and Seattle Mariners. His eight MLB seasons include stints with the St. Louis Cardinals (2016-18), Arizona (2019-22) and the Kansas City Royals (2022).

St. Louis selected him from Florida State with the No. 27 overall pick in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft. The Diamondbacks acquired Weaver in a Dec. 5, 2018, trade centered on Paul Goldschmidt.