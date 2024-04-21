Yankees and Rays meet to determine series winner

Tampa Bay Rays (12-10, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (14-7, first in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Aaron Civale (2-1, 2.74 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Yankees: Luis Gil (0-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -130, Rays +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

New York is 14-7 overall and 5-3 at home. The Yankees have gone 11-1 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Tampa Bay has a 5-3 record in road games and a 12-10 record overall. The Rays are 6-0 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams play Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has five doubles and five home runs while hitting .354 for the Yankees. Giancarlo Stanton is 9-for-36 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Isaac Paredes leads the Rays with five home runs while slugging .486. Amed Rosario is 17-for-43 with a double, a triple, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .225 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Rays: 6-4, .246 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (hip), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (groin), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (foot), Oswald Peraza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

Rays: Taylor Walls: 60-Day IL (hip), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Josh Lowe: 10-Day IL (hip), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hand), Jonathan Aranda: 10-Day IL (finger), Taj Bradley: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Shane Baz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.