Yankees place Jon Berti on IL, DFA Josh Maciejewski

Following the Yankees' 3-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 on Saturday afternoon, the team announced a number of moves including INF Jon Berti being placed on the IL.

Berti, who was acquired from the Marlins in the spring, will be placed on the IL with an abductor strain. Manager Aaron Boone said it occurred when Berti legged out a hit in Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

"I don't think it's overly severe, but I don't have a timeline for you," Boone said.

The skipper said that he has a lot of confidence in Oswaldo Cabrera, who homered in the Game 1 win, to be in the everyday third baseman in Berti's absence.

Berti is 4-for-19 this season splitting time at third base with Cabrera.

In addition, the Yankees designated Josh Maciejewski for assignment. The left-hander has appeared in just one game this season (April 8 against Miami) and pitched a clean inning.

The Yankees called up INF Kevin Smith and RHP Ron Marinaccio to take Berti and Maciejewski's place on the rotation.