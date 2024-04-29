Yankees take on the Orioles after Rizzo's 4-hit game

New York Yankees (19-10, first in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (17-10, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Monday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (2-0, 3.55 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez (3-1, 4.45 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -133, Yankees +113; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees take on the Baltimore Orioles after Anthony Rizzo's four-hit game on Sunday.

Baltimore has a 17-10 record overall and a 9-6 record in home games. The Orioles have a 14-2 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

New York has a 19-10 record overall and an 11-5 record in road games. The Yankees have the third-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .341.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunnar Henderson has three doubles, three triples and nine home runs while hitting .288 for the Orioles. Adley Rutschman is 16-for-45 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Anthony Volpe has four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 13 RBI for the Yankees. Rizzo is 13-for-37 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .254 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Yankees: 6-4, .263 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Craig Kimbrel: day-to-day (back), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (calf), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cionel Perez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 15-Day IL (forearm), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (hip), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (groin), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (foot), Oswald Peraza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.