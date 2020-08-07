Yankees manager Aaron Boone takes issue with Phillies fans blowing air horn during at-bats

A group of Philadelphia Phillies fans congregating outside Citizens Bank Park earned the annoyance of New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone on Thursday, all thanks to a strategically employed air horn.

The Yankees manager confronted umpires in the third inning about the matter, pointing to the fans standing by a gate. Per NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Corey Seidman, the fans’ air horn was clearly audible during at-bats throughout the top of third inning.

There was little the umpires could do with Boone’s complaints, as they hold no jurisdiction outside the stadium gates. The Phillies might be able to do something, though that hardly sounds like a winning battle for the team.

Per NBC Sports Philadelphia, the “Phandemic Crew” has become a fixture outside games early in the season, and even featured a drumline on Wednesday.

Boone: Air horn disturbed ‘golf environment’

After the game, Boone criticized the timing of the horn to reporters, calling the game “almost like a golf environment” and saying he just wanted to point out the matter to the umpires.





Aaron Boone on questioning umpires about @PhandemicThe fans outside CBP with airhorn while Yankees were hitting



“It’s almost like a golf environment”



“Didn’t know who or where it was coming from”



Umpires could only do something about it if the fans were in the park pic.twitter.com/qOoiWFrAWI — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto was praising the air horn-using fans after the game.

JT Realmuto on Phillies Fans aka Phandemic Crew outside CBP yelling “Sign JT” + Blowing the Airhorn 🔊



“It’s great! Honestly, its nice to at least hear something out there... they had the horn going pretty well tonight and I heard a few of their chants, it’s fun”@6abc pic.twitter.com/QUtM5LTyYy — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) August 7, 2020

Stuff like this — both fans congregating outside a stadium and trying to weaponize the game’s silence — was bound to happen in a season where every game is being played in an almost empty stadium.

While players were previously used to constant noise, just one loud noise could present problems if the players are used to only the fake crowd noise drifting through the field. One team — the Washington Nationals — even requested the crowd noise be turned down entering the season.

Aaron Boone couldn't do much with Phillies fans and their air horn. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

