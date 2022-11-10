Yankees extend qualifying offers to Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo

Aaron Judge point after home run 10/15/22 cropped

The Yankees have extended the qualifying offer to Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo prior to Thursday's deadline.

Additionally, the team did not extend a qualifying offer to starting pitcher Jameson Taillon.

Judge rejected the Yankees’ seven-year, $213.5 million extension before Opening Day this season and will now test the market as an unrestricted free agent.

Rizzo opted out of the last year of his two-year contract with the Yankees, which was worth $16 million.

The outfield slugger had an historic season in 2022. Not only did he break the American League single-season home run record, but he did so with numbers that have never been seen before. He is also the front-runner to win the AL MVP award.

Judge was also the recipient of the 2022 Hank Aaron Award, which honors the best offensive player of each league.

Rizzo had a great second season with the Yankees. In 130 games, the veteran first baseman hit .224 with 32 home runs and 75 RBI. In his 12-year career, Rizzo has hit .265 with 283 home runs and 889 RBI.

Now that the one-year, $19.65 million qualifying offer has been extended, if Rizzo or Judge reject it and another team signs them, the Yankees will be compensated with draft picks.