Yankees extend qualifying offers to Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo
The Yankees have extended the qualifying offer to Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo prior to Thursday's deadline.
Additionally, the team did not extend a qualifying offer to starting pitcher Jameson Taillon.
Judge rejected the Yankees’ seven-year, $213.5 million extension before Opening Day this season and will now test the market as an unrestricted free agent.
Rizzo opted out of the last year of his two-year contract with the Yankees, which was worth $16 million.
The outfield slugger had an historic season in 2022. Not only did he break the American League single-season home run record, but he did so with numbers that have never been seen before. He is also the front-runner to win the AL MVP award.
Judge was also the recipient of the 2022 Hank Aaron Award, which honors the best offensive player of each league.
Rizzo had a great second season with the Yankees. In 130 games, the veteran first baseman hit .224 with 32 home runs and 75 RBI. In his 12-year career, Rizzo has hit .265 with 283 home runs and 889 RBI.
Now that the one-year, $19.65 million qualifying offer has been extended, if Rizzo or Judge reject it and another team signs them, the Yankees will be compensated with draft picks.