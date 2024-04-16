Yankees' DJ LeMahieu expects to begin rehab assignment this week

At 12-5, the Yankees are off to a red-hot start, and even more reinforcements could be on the horizon.

Infielder DJ LeMahieu told MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch that he expects to start a minor league rehab assignment on either Thursday or Friday, saying he anticipates playing fewer than five games before returning to the big league level.

And while manager Aaron Boone confirmed that LeMahieu will likely be heading to Somerset for his rehab work, he said time will tell if the veteran will need more than five games.

The 35-year-old LeMahieu was placed on the injured list just hours before the Yankees took the field for Opening Day after suffering a bone bruise on a foul ball off his foot late in spring training.

LeMahieu had been penciled in as the Yankees’ starting third baseman this year, but the injury has opened the door for Oswaldo Cabrera to see more playing time, and Cabrera has responded by slashing .292/.346/.521 with three home runs and 12 RBI.

Cole continuing to make progress

Boone also gave an update on ace Gerrit Cole on Tuesday, saying the right-hander threw from 75 feet, which was expected.

Placed on the 60-day IL with right elbow inflammation, Cole is not eligible to return until May 27 at the earliest, and he’s said he is targeting June 1 for when he can get back on the mound.