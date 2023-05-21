Yankees' Boone, Reds' Bell both ejected as New York sweeps 3-game series

The New York Yankees completed a three-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds with a 4-1 win Sunday, but neither team's manager saw the end of it.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone and Reds manager David Bell were ejected in the first and eighth innings, respectively.

Boone and Bell are the first opposing managers to be ejected in the same game this season. The matchup might've been a perfect storm for the two of them. Boone has the most managerial ejections over the past three seasons, while Bell has the second-most, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Boone managed to get booted before noon, a rare feat. And while it was his 29th career ejection, it was his first to come so early in the day. The ejection came in the bottom of the first inning, when a dropped foul ball from Yankees right fielder Jake Bauers was deemed to be a fair fly ball after a replay review.

Boone's frustration didn't seem to come from the call but as a result of the umpires' allowing the Reds' Jonathan India to score from first base on the play.

Bauers fell on a sliding attempt to catch the ball, which first-base umpire Nestor Ceja signaled was a foul when India was rounding second base. Bauers didn't rush to throw home and get India because he rightfully assumed the play was dead.

Then the Reds successfully challenged the play.

To the surprise of Bauers and Boone, crew chief Brian O’Nora announced that the fly ball from Spencer Steer was fair for a double, and India was awarded home plate.

A run is a run ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/USmrzST7rC — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 21, 2023

Boone quickly jumped out of the dugout to argue, and O’Nora was equally quick to kick him out.

It was a somewhat predictable development, as managers are meant to receive automatic ejections for arguing replay review decisions.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected after arguing with umpire Brian O'Nora. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Reds' early 1-0 lead came off Luis Severino, in his return from a strained lat that forced him to miss the first month and a half of the season. It was the only run the right-hander gave up as he struck out five in 4⅔ innings.

The Yankees took the lead in the fifth when Harrison Bader hit a two-run homer off Hunter Greene. Gleyber Torres added a solo home run in the sixth.

In the bottom of the eighth, Bell took issue with an apparent quick pitch from the Yankees' Wandy Peralta. Bell was notably animated as he got the hook for the third time this season.

Reds Manager David Bell gets ejected after arguing that Peralta quick pitched. pic.twitter.com/FjtSgz6yQe — Dugout Station (@DugoutStation) May 21, 2023

Bell was ejected twice in the series, also getting the hook Friday after a routine substance check on the Yankees' Clarke Schmidt led to conflict.

Despite the ejections, the biggest takeaway for the Yankees will likely be the team's ability to complete a sweep with star Aaron Judge on the bench.