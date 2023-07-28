Yankees 2023 MLB trade deadline buzz and rumors: Cardinals willing to trade Jordan Hicks to interested teams

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Jordan Hicks (12) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the eighth inning during London series game two at London Stadium. / Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Here are the latest Yankees trade rumors and buzz ahead of the 2023 MLB trade deadline...

July 28, 12:30 p.m.

With the trade deadline fast approaching, the St. Louis Cardinals have made it known that they will trade closer Jordan Hicks to interested teams after being unable to agree on a contract extension, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Among those interested teams are the Yankees, as well as the Texas Rangers who have reportedly aggressively pursued the relief pitcher who is a free agent at the end of the season.

Hicks is 1-6 with a 3.67 ERA (1.51 WHIP) and eight saves in 40 appearances this season.