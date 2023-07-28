Yankees 2023 MLB trade deadline buzz and rumors: Cardinals willing to trade Jordan Hicks to interested teams
Here are the latest Yankees trade rumors and buzz ahead of the 2023 MLB trade deadline...
July 28, 12:30 p.m.
With the trade deadline fast approaching, the St. Louis Cardinals have made it known that they will trade closer Jordan Hicks to interested teams after being unable to agree on a contract extension, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Among those interested teams are the Yankees, as well as the Texas Rangers who have reportedly aggressively pursued the relief pitcher who is a free agent at the end of the season.
Hicks is 1-6 with a 3.67 ERA (1.51 WHIP) and eight saves in 40 appearances this season.