Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast: Tough Losses For Oakland and Detroit

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) talks with head coach Jon Gruden. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

After embarrassing home losses on Monday night, first-time head coach Matt Patricia and first-time-in-a-decade head coach Jon Gruden are not in the kind of spotlight they wanted on Tuesday morning.

Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson is joined by Terez Paylor reporting from Oakland, California where he was at the game Monday night and sheds some light on the Raiders’ 2nd half collapse to the Los Angeles Rams. They also discuss the absolute trouncing the Detroit Lions received from rookie QB Sam Darnold and the New York Jets.

Later in the show, we take a trip to Charles’ Conspiracy Corner, where Charles has some unpopular opinions about the Green Bay Packers’ win over the Chicago Bears and has a theory about the NFL’s new helmet rule (18:30).

Charles and Terez wrap up the show by talking about the 0-7 record of the NFL’s new crop of head coaches (28:00) and preview their most anticipated week games heading into week 2 (38:30).