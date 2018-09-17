Yahoo Sports College Podcast: LSU stuns Auburn, the Boise Bus breakdown and did Chip Kelly forget how to coach?

It was an ugly Week 3 for college football — and Dan, Pat and Pete blissfully break it all down.

On this week’s show:
• The guys recap the historically bad week for the non-Buckeyes portion of the Big Ten (1:00)
• Where does Rutgers go from here after getting their doors blown off by Kansas? (7:00)
• Has Wisconsin played their way out of the playoff hunt? (12:30)
• LSU’s upset over Auburn has Coach O’s doubters eating crow (20:00)
• Another embarrassing loss for Florida State raises questions about Wille Taggart’s job security (25:00);
• What in the world is going on with Chip Kelly’s offense? (31:00)
• The guys close out the show with their one-week Heisman picks (33:00) and “Say Something Nice About Somebody.”

 

