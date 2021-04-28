Yahoo Cup PGA DFS Picks: The Valspar Championship

Looking for a way to learn PGA DFS without jumping in with both feet? We have a perfect solution for you. This year, Yahoo and Yahoo Fantasy are offering a $10,000 freeroll called the “Yahoo Cup.” This contest awards a winner for weekly events and one winner at the end of the season who has the most cumulative points. That winner will receive $1,000.

Ultimately, winning the Yahoo Cup comes down to picking the right golfers. Today I will provide my top three value plays based on Yahoo salary, a couple of lineup fill-ins and two different lineup variations to being building lineups this week for the Valspar Championship.

New to PGA DFS? Awesemo is the only site with projections from the No. 1 daily fantasy player in the world. We also have loads of free content, including grades, rankings, leverage scores and comprehensive articles like The Winning Element. Come visit the Awesemo PGA Home Page for all our FREE content.

Transparency Corner

Right or wrong, it’s important to keep track of how the picks performed last week. Here are the players that were touted in this article two weeks ago and how they finished at The RBC Heritage (hint, it wasn’t my best showing).

Rafael Campos (Missed Cut)

Patton Kizzire (Missed Cut)

Branden Grace (42nd)

Top Three Values for The Valspar Championship

Doug Ghim ($22)

Ghim had another solid showing last week, partnering up with Justin Suh at the Zurich Classic and continuing his good stretch of golf. He has performed better in his career at events where par is a good score and one good round can get golfers into the mix. That fits the bill this week. Ghim has also come close in Florida this year, playing well at both the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship. He is Awesemo’s No. 2 value on Yahoo this week.

Keith Mitchell ($20)

Mitchell returns to the course and tournament where he got his first big break on after Monday qualifying for the event. He parlayed that into a 12th-place finish. From there, he worked into Korn Ferry Tour status and graduated onto the PGA Tour. Having won on a similar track and tournament at the Honda, this course sets up very well for Mitchell’s skill set.

Story continues

With a win two weeks ago on the Korn Ferry Tour, backed up by a third-place finish last week at the Zurich, Uihlein is coming in this week as one of the hottest golfers in the world. A great way to get exposure to Uihlein is through the minimum salary matched with Mitchell and Ghim, which makes a very formidable start to an aggressive lineup.

PGA DFS Yahoo Cup Lineup Fill-ins

Justin Thomas ($50)

Paul Casey ($41)

Corey Conners ($37)

PGA DFS Yahoo Cup Lineup Builds

Aggressive Build

It is clear why using these three together is good idea. It opens the door to roster just about any three golfers after that. Now, rostering Thomas and Johnson will limit options down the lineup, but it still leaves plenty of solid options this week.

Conservative Build

Take out Uihlein predicting this to be his crash-and-burn week — which will happen eventually. Replacing him with Conners still provides plenty of salary left to roster quality players like Justin Rose and Louis Oosthuizen.

The post Yahoo Cup PGA DFS Picks: The Valspar Championship appeared first on Awesemo.com.