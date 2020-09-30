Yahoo College Football Podcast: Week 5 Picks ATS, Coach Fights, SEC "controversies" & Fat Bear Week

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

On this packed edition of the Yahoo Sports College Podcast, Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde begin by previewing the two massive Top-25 matchups in the SEC. Will A&M finally get a marquee win under Jimbo Fisher?

Two “controversies” hit the SEC this week. First, a video of Will Muschamp dropping an expletive in an old promotional clip surfaced. And according to SEC reporter Michael Bratton, there was a toilet flush during Lane Kiffin’s segment of the coaches' media call. Was it the Rebel head man himself?

Before the guys pick the biggest matchups against the spread, they dive into the 2020 Fat Bear Week matchups and select their favorites to take home the hardware.

