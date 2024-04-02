Xavier's Quincy Olivari selected for All-Star Game at Final 4

Throughout the 2023-24 season, Xavier fans frequently expressed how they wishes guard Quincy Olivari could stay with the Musketeers for one more year.

Olivari is out of college eligibility, though Xavier fans will get one more shot to watch Olivari in a Musketeers jersey this week in a pair of events at the Final Four.

Olivari has been selected to the Division I East All-Stars for the 2024 NABC-Reese's Division I College All-Star Game, according to a press release Tuesday. The game will be held at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix on Friday, April 5 (6:30 p.m. EST) and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network as part of Reese's Final Four Friday.

Olivari's teammates on the East roster include: Jamison Battle (Ohio State), Isaiah Cozard (Eastern Kentucky), Jordan King (Richmond), Josh Oduro (Providence), Jack Gohlke (Oakland), Drew Pemper (UNC Asheville), Quinten Post (Boston College), Tyler Thomas (Hofstra) and Jahmir Young (Maryland).

Xavier's Quincy Olivari broke the school's single-season record for 3-pointers last season.

Oakland head coach Greg Kampe, who led the Grizzlies to a first-round upset of No. 3 Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament, is the East's head coach.

Olivari is coming off a memorable one-year run with the Musketeers after transferring from Rice. Last season, Olivari set the school record for 3-pointers in a season, burying 106 triples in 34 games. An honorable mention all-conference selection, Olivari was named second-team All-District 5 by the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

One day before the All-Star Game, Olivari's perimeter shooting will be on display when he competes in the Hanes 3-Point Championship as part of the 35th annual State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships at Grand Canyon University, which will air live on ESPN at 9 p.m. EST. Olivari is one of eight participants.

Xavier guard Quincy Olivari was second in the Big East in scoring this season at 19.1 points per game.

