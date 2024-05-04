Xavier Worthy: I don't think being 169 pounds is going to be a problem

After the Chiefs drafted wide receiver Xavier Worthy in the first round, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that the rookie's has a "body type a little more like" DeSean Jackson and Worthy welcomes the comparisons to a player who starred while playing for Reid with the Eagles.

Worthy spoke to reporters from the team's rookie minicamp on Saturday and said he has watched film of Jackson. He said Jackson's ability to use his leverage as well as "his punt return and his ability to make a play after the catch" stood out to him as he looks for things to integrate into his own game.

Worthy also said that watching Jackson has left him feeling confident that weighing 169 pounds won't hurt his chances of succeeding in the NFL.

"I weighed in at 169," Worthy said, via Jordan Foote of SI.com. "I don't think I took big hits, I delivered them. I feel like it's not going to be a problem. I feel like just understanding your strengths and your weaknesses, I feel like that's the big thing in the league. Don't, obviously, don't try to go hit a 250-pound linebacker. Just understanding your strengths, like I said. D-Jack came into the league at 169 and understood his strengths, so just using your strengths to your strength."

If the Jackson comparisons keep coming for Worthy into the regular season, the Chiefs offense will be even more difficult to stop.