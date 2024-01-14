X feedback: Social media fans post more disdain after Hogs lose again

It’s becoming a given – fans spewing their disgust after an Arkansas basketball game.

Arkansas dropped its third-straight SEC game to start the conference season on Saturday, as the Hogs were manhandled from the beginning, in a 90-68 loss at Florida.

With the Razorback faithful still reeling from an awful football season, the basketball team has only increased the misery.

Here is a sample of the feedback on X after the latest loss:

Just another "L"

Rip Razorback basketball being the only thing us fans could brag about 😒 — Dylan Rich (@RylanDich) January 13, 2024

Only when ...

When the Razorbacks win the National Championship in baseball and/or softball, maybe I’ll forget all about basketball and football. –#WPS — Larry Foley (@documentaryprof) January 13, 2024

Into the abyss

Good news. Arkansas Razorback basketball has fallen in to the abyss. — BGregory (@B_gregory) January 13, 2024

No fight

No way for @RazorbackMBB to turn it around. They have no fight, no heart , no chemistry and certainly no identify as a team! They don't get back on defense ever, they don't communicate to their teammates and they can't score . Worst razorback basketball team I've seen in 15 years — Coach JM (@Jonah49024152) January 13, 2024

Still supporting

(2/2)However, my love & support is not fickle so good or bad, I’ll be right here with them throughout it all. Go Hogs👆🅰️🐗#Arkansas #Razorbacks #Basketball — Rabid Razorback Fans (@Rabid_Razorback) January 13, 2024

How bad?

What is the largest negative point differential for a Razorback men’s basketball team in conference through 3 games? @HogStats guessing it’s this year by a wide margin… — Lawson Vassar (@Noob_LV) January 13, 2024

Full-blown cynic

I’m scared about that though after my hopes for football and basketball were crushed in the fashion that they were.

Full blown cynic at this point. — Kiley🙌🏼🐗 (@_NeverYield) January 13, 2024

Worse than Pelphrey and Heath

The worst performance ever witnessed in the 100 year history of Razorback basketball. 0-3 and lost by 64 points. Not even the worst of pelphrey and heath could pull that off — Mark Anderson (@Razorback40) January 13, 2024

Go get paid

I hate seeing yall get mad over n over at the state of our #razorbacks football & basketball. Yall like money don’t ya? Start betting against us! Get paid to be upset! #GamblingCommunity — Russ Rothstein (@ramnupe) January 13, 2024

Keep falling down

Expectations falling

Been a hard football and basketball season for Arkansas fans. Hoping baseball carries us into a new season. — The 12th (@UURazorback) January 13, 2024

Falling out of love

Ronnie Brewer Jr made me fall in love with Razorback basketball. JG11 is making me fall out of love with it with every 18 dribble bricked jump hook. — HoggyLeeJones (@HoggyLeeJ) January 13, 2024

Down that road

I haven’t gone down this road in awhile but i may not watch another Razorback basketball game all year — The WaterCoy (@e_wineland) January 13, 2024

Rather watch Flacco

I’m gonna put that game on once I get back from the gas station. My Razorbacks are stinking it up in basketball right now. Lol. Gotta see some Joe Flacco! — Sara Williams (@sara_williams93) January 13, 2024

Hooray for the NFL

Sucks the Razorbacks don’t play basketball today but at least there’s NFL to occupy our time — Shane B (@strait_vibinn) January 13, 2024

Listen up, Hogs

I think our Razorback basketball team needs to hear this https://t.co/FhsGJrxewe — Dawn Keith 🇺🇦🇺🇸🇸🇪 (@dawn_keith) January 11, 2024

The whole list

https://twitter.com/hoggyboneswps/status/1746318367458242739

Maybe 18?

This Arkansas Basketball team is gonna be hard pressed to win 18 games for the season…. — Pat Jenkins (@PatJenkins4) January 13, 2024

Pistons of the SEC

Arkansas Basketball. The Detriot Pistons of the SEC 😂 — College Hoops 24/7 🏀🏀 (@BallTalk365) January 13, 2024

Makes no sense

How did this team beat Purdue (I know it was preseason but Purdue came to win) or Duke? Worst Arkansas basketball team since 2009-10? https://t.co/RMMzpUktej — Logan Gaither (@LoganGaither) January 13, 2024

What's wrong?

wtf is wrong with arkansas basketball — Daulton. (@daultonbrown) January 13, 2024

They just quit

Arkansas has quit like they did with Fat ass Pittman! Football and basketball suck! — Klayton (@Brian10529302) January 13, 2024

Way too talented

I usually don’t blame coaches for a talent problem but this Arkansas team is way too talented and experienced to be playing non-competitive basketball. — Sports (@Sports64006116) January 13, 2024

Fond memories

No more for me

Wont be watching another Arkansas basketball game this year lol. — TJ (@ChiArkTJ) January 13, 2024

Rock bottom

Yeah… hopefully this is rock bottom. This is an absolute mess. Can’t remember the last time I’ve seen an Arkansas basketball team this dysfunctional. No clue how this gets fixed. Muss needs some serious magic. https://t.co/rUsHWXRedl — Curtis Wilkerson (@CurtWilkerson_) January 13, 2024

Not Arkansas style

@alandiseharris the problem is this team isn’t playing Arkansas basketball. — Brandon Gean (@brandongean) January 13, 2024

Muss deserves criticism

I think Musselman deserves criticism. Arkansas fans act as if he’s never made a poor decision in his basketball coaching career. It doesn’t mean we think he should be fired. A young Bill Self doesn’t exist. — Tim Eskew (@coacheskew) January 13, 2024

Didn't watch

This is the first time since I was maybe 5 years old that I didn’t watch a single second of an Arkansas basketball game. And it wasn’t bc I couldn’t just bc I didn’t feel like offing myself today — John “BMFP” Hawg🐗 (@hawgjohn69) January 13, 2024

Tough question

Which is more disappointing Arkansas football program or Arkansas basketball program? — John D. (@johnda1982) January 13, 2024

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire