Advertisement

X feedback: Social media fans post more disdain after Hogs lose again

C. Steve Andrews
·5 min read
1

It’s becoming a given – fans spewing their disgust after an Arkansas basketball game.

Arkansas dropped its third-straight SEC game to start the conference season on Saturday, as the Hogs were manhandled from the beginning, in a 90-68 loss at Florida.

With the Razorback faithful still reeling from an awful football season, the basketball team has only increased the misery.

Here is a sample of the feedback on X after the latest loss:

Just another "L"

Only when ...

Into the abyss

No fight

Still supporting

How bad?

Full-blown cynic

Worse than Pelphrey and Heath

Go get paid

Keep falling down

Expectations falling

Falling out of love

Down that road

Rather watch Flacco

Hooray for the NFL

Listen up, Hogs

The whole list

https://twitter.com/hoggyboneswps/status/1746318367458242739

Maybe 18?

Pistons of the SEC

Makes no sense

What's wrong?

They just quit

Way too talented

Fond memories

No more for me

Rock bottom

Not Arkansas style

Muss deserves criticism

Didn't watch

Tough question

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire