Wyoming Football: Cowboys To Face Toledo In Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Craig Bohl’s Cowboys finished strong enough to earn a date against the Rockets to close out 2023.

The Cowboys hope to win one more.

The Wyoming Cowboys have flown under the radar over the last month or so, but they’ll get a chance to make their mark one more time when they face off the MAC’s Toledo Rockets in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl.

The matchup is set in the desert! Welcome @ToledoFB and welcome back @wyo_football. Cowboys and Rockets for the Title in Tucson! #LANDorSKY pic.twitter.com/xSWGFD7qGf — The Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl (@theARIZONABOWL) December 3, 2023

The Cowboys’ season was defined by their ability to defend War Memorial Stadium, finishing the regular season as one of only 14 FBS teams to remain undefeated at home. That included dramatic non-conference wins over Texas Tech and Appalachian State, as well as a win over rival Colorado State in early November, but the Pokes struggled against quality opponents on the road and dropped decisions at Air Force, Boise State, and UNLV. In spite of the disappointing finish, however, Wyoming has a chance to win nine games for first time since 1996.

Toledo looked like the class of the MAC nearly all year long, dropping their season opener to Illinois before ripping off 11 consecutive wins to reach the conference championship game for the second season in a row. The Rockets were upended by Miami of Ohio in that title bout, though they still have a chance to clinch the program’s first 12-win season since 1971

This year’s Arizona Bowl is set for Saturday, December 30. It will be available to live stream on Barstool Sports and be broadcast on the CW, kicking off at 1:30 PM Pacific/2:30 PM Mountain.

