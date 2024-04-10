Wyndham Clark has support of Dan Lanning and the Ducks ahead of Masters debut

Growing up, every golfer’s dream is to make it to the PGA Tour, and eventually have a chance to drove down Magnolia Lane in Augusta, Georgia, gearing up for The Masters Championship. It is among the most legendary tournaments in all of golf, and awards arguably the most prestigious trophy in all of sports — the green jacket.

That’s a trophy that former Oregon Duck Wyndham Clark will be competing for later this week down in Augusta, making his Masters debut. While Clark has been finding success on the PGA Tour for a few years now, it was his win in the U.S. Open a year ago that got him qualifying status for the first major of 2024.

While Clark has a large group of fans rooting him on from across the country in Eugene, the most notable may be Oregon Ducks head football coach Dan Lanning.

“I’m going to try and catch as much as I can,” Lanning said when asked about The Masters on Tuesday. “We’ll be busy with practice on Thursday and Saturday, but I hope Wyndham goes out there and takes care of business.”

Clark has three career wins on the PGA Tour, one of which came earlier this year at Pebble Beach. He is playing alongside Viktor Hovland and Cameron Smith, teeing off at 7:54 a.m. PT on Thursday morning, and 11 a.m. PT on Friday morning.

At the moment, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, Clark has +4000 odds to win the tournament, which is tied for the 12th best in the field.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire