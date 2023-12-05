WSU guard Myles Rice named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

Dec. 4—PULLMAN — Myles Rice's sizzling start to the season just keeps getting hotter.

The Washington State redshirt freshman was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week in men's basketball, the conference announced Monday.

In wins over Eastern Washington and Portland State, Rice scored 28 and 19 points respectively, helping the Cougars secure a 6-1 start to the season. Against EWU, Rice nailed each of his first six 3-pointers, and against PSU, he came alive for 13 points in the second half.

Rice, the conference's highest-scoring freshman, ranks fifth in the Pac-12 in scoring, posting 17.4 points per game.

The honor is Rice's first from the conference. It is also WSU's first Pac-12 weekly honor since Mo Gueye was named conference freshman of the week in March 2022.

WSU returns to action on Wednesday, hosting UC Riverside at 7 p.m.