Wrexham in hurry to sort out future of players, says boss Parkinson

Wrexham sealed their promotion from League Two with a 6-0 win over Forest Green Rovers [Getty Images]

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson says the club will look to sort out the future of their out-of-contract players "as soon as possible".

The Welsh club, which is followed by fans around the world due to the documentary 'Welcome to Wrexham', have achieved promotion to League One.

Several of Wrexham's players are out of contract this summer.

"We've got a lot of players out of contract, so we need to sit down and resolve that," Parkinson said.

"Our first job is treating the out-of-contract players respectfully. Last year we didn't have many out of contract, but this year is different.

"Those talks are important and it is important that we get them done sooner rather than later."

Wrexham's back-to-back promotions will raise some tough decisions to be made by Parkinson and the Wrexham hierarchy, led by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, with a number of players facing uncertain futures.

Goalkeepers Mark Howard, Rob Lainton and Liam Hall, defenders Callum McFadzean, Aaron Hayden, Jordan Tunnicliffe and Ben Tozer, and midfielders James McClean and Luke Young - Wrexham's longest serving player - will all be free agents this summer.

First-choice goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo will also see his loan deal from Arsenal come to an end, with his parent club yet to offer him a new deal on a contract that expires this summer.

Parkinson says he has meetings scheduled with Wrexham director Shaun Harvey and the club's owners as they work on plans for next season.

"I have been very much focused on the team and getting the job done, but naturally conversations are always going on about budgets, whatever division we were going to end up in and possible players," Parkinson said.

"We are ahead of schedule on those discussions without a doubt. The planning for recruitment can start right away. So it is a really exciting summer that lies ahead of us.

"The massive challenge for us is can we build this squad strongly to challenge in League One, and I am really looking forward to taking on that challenge throughout the summer months."

Parkinson says the summer will be challenging for Wrexham, with the club making their biggest step-up since their Hollywood takeover.

"The jump from League Two to League One is a bigger leap than the one from the National League to League Two, I think anyone in football would say that," he said.

"The game is quicker and more athletic in League One.

"We've got to make sure we have a squad that is really strong and can cope with what will be a big season for the football club."

Parkinson insists that sorting out the future of Wrexham's current squad is his priority.

"We need to add to what we've got over the summer, but we also have a group of lads who have taken us a long way," he added.

"We have a good spirit and a good unity and we want to maintain that. This is a fantastic club to be at on an upward trajectory."