WR2 Start/Sit: Lockett, Davis or Kirk?

Roughly a third through the NFL fantasy season, we now have large enough sample sizes to dictate lineup decisions. Sometimes, lineup decisions can be tough and it can be hard to settle on who to start and who to sit. This week, we are taking a look at one of our most helpful tools of the season: the start/sit tool.

Today, we are taking a look at the start/sit tool. The start/sit tool allows managers to create a list of players and compare their weekly and rest-of-season projections side by side. This allows managers to make the most informed decisions when it comes to managing their lineup. In this tool, you are also able to compare their game logs, seasonal stats and even player news. In this preview, we'll be taking a look at three WR2s for most lineups - Tyler Lockett, Gabe Davis and Christian Kirk. With all three playing well and finding fantasy success, it can be difficult to choose who to play in Week 6.

WEEK 6 WR2 START/SIT TOOL PROJECTIONS:

WR Tyler Lockett | SEA | vs. ARI

Proj Targets: 6.2

Proj. Receptions: 4.3

Proj. Receiving Yards: 64.2

Proj. Fantasy Points: 13.1

WR Gabe Davis | BUF | @ KC

Proj. Targets: 6.4

Proj. Receptions: 3.5

Proj. Receiving Yards: 55.2

Proj. Fantasy Points: 13.2

WR Christian Kirk | JAX | @ IND

Proj. Targets: 9.8

Proj. Receptions: 7.4

Proj. Receiving Yards: 90.1

Proj Fantasy Points: 18.8

Despite all three players enjoying solid seasons thus far with adequate quarterback play, our start/sit tool projects Christian Kirk for a bounceback in Week 6. While Davis may have the edge at QB and Lockett remains a big-play threat, Kirk's high target share gives him the highest floor. Thus, Kirk is the best option of the three to slot in at your WR2 spot. Nonetheless, all three are solid fantasy options and have a case for being in your lineup.

