Is WR Xavier Worthy a perfect fit for the Rams? | Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Matt Harmon and the Yahoo Fantasy pod are back with part two of our 'Draft Deep Dive' series on the wide receivers. Charles McDonald and Harmon look at the Texas and Washington WRs as well as identify their favorite deep sleepers on day two and three of the draft.
'Mock Draft Monday' rolls on ESPN's Field Yates joining Matt Harmon to break down his latest mock draft. Harmon has Yates break down his mock draft methodology and what goes into his decision making when placing certain prospects on certain teams.
With Opening Day just days away, Scott Pianowski delivers his final, crucial fantasy baseball draft tips.
Ahead of next week’s NFL Draft, teams are debating: How much does the 40-yard dash actually translate to today’s game, and how much should they thus let it influence their draft boards?
Georgia's star tight end, Brock Bowers, is the top prospect at his position, but will he be another Sam LaPorta for fantasy football? Andy Behrens gives his thoughts.
First-round picks like Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink and Kamilla Cardoso dominate post-WNBA Draft conversations, but plenty of talent trickled down to the second and third rounds.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski takes some time to answer some pressing questions in his latest mailbag.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don debuts The Scorecard, a weekly series featuring his takes on key MLB player notes.
After a photo of a women's track & field bodysuit drew heavy criticism, Nike and its athletes are providing context.
With the fantasy basketball season in the books, Dan Titus looks back at how key rookies performed in the 2023-24 NBA season, and reveals where he'll draft them next season.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss Jackie Robinson Day and why it can be a complicated day for the league, they recap all the games from the weekend and if the end is in sight for super agent Scott Boras after a rough offseason.
Here are five franchises who stood out, for better or for worse.
Charles McDonald and Charles Robinson team up to cover the 2024 All-Juice Team, which was released this morning on Yahoo Sports. C Mac and C Rob spend some time remembering the legacy of the great Terez Paylor (who started the All-Juice team) before going pick-by-pick and explaining how each selection was made. The duo discuss how they made the call on players like Caleb Williams, Marshall Lloyd, Amarius Mims, Chop Robinson, Malik Mustapha and more. Later in the show, Terez' fiancee Ebony Reed joins Charles Robinson to discuss the work Terez poured into this project every year before diving into her new book, Fifteen Cents on the Dollar: How Americans Made the Black-White Wealth Gap, and how sports fans and average Americans alike can connect to the book.
Reese is headed to Chicago.
It’s finally official. Caitlin Clark is a member of the Indiana Fever.
It's another edition of 'Mock Draft Monday' on the pod and who better to have on then the face of NFL Network's draft coverage and a giant in the industry. Daniel Jeremiah joins Matt Harmon to discuss his mock draft methodology, what he's hearing about this year's draft class and shares his favorite five picks in his latest mock draft.
Engelbert said Philadelphia, Toronto, Denver, Nashville and South Florida are potential expansion spots.
The tennis legend has already invested in multiple sports ventures in Los Angeles.
Tyon Grant-Foster led the Lopes to their first ever NCAA tournament win earlier this year.
SMU cornerback Teddy Knox is also being sued for his role in the crash.