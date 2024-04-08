WR Prospect NFL Comps: Malik Nabers
Yahoo Sports fantasy analyst Matt Harmon breaks down which NFL players LSU WR Malik Nabers most compares to leading into the 2024 NFL Draft.
Yahoo Sports fantasy analyst Matt Harmon breaks down which NFL players LSU WR Malik Nabers most compares to leading into the 2024 NFL Draft.
We continue our 'Mock Draft Monday' series with PFF's Trevor Sikkema joining Matt Harmon the pod. Sikkema provides his five favorite picks from his latest mock draft as well as his least favorite pick. The PFF draft expert also shares what goes into his methodology when crafting a mock, especially as inch even closer to night one of the draft.
We continue our 'Teams that will shape the Draft' series by looking at three teams - Cardinals, Chargers, Falcons- in the top 10 who have a settled QB situation, but could play a major role in potentially trading with other teams who could be hunting for a rookie QB early. The Athletic's Robert Mays joins Matt Harmon to breakdown how these teams can best leverage their unique situations.
'Mock Draft Monday' rolls on ESPN's Field Yates joining Matt Harmon to break down his latest mock draft. Harmon has Yates break down his mock draft methodology and what goes into his decision making when placing certain prospects on certain teams.
With Opening Day just days away, Scott Pianowski delivers his final, crucial fantasy baseball draft tips.
The NBA regular and fantasy basketball seasons end this week. Dan Titus shares his Playlist for one last strategy rundown.
The last few weeks and months have been devastating across MLB with so many pitching injuries. Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski shares his thoughts.
Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice has Drake Maye at No. 1, Caleb Williams at No. 2, and a whole lot of intrigue after in a deep class at wide receiver, offensive line and cornerback.
Week 2 of the fantasy baseball season kicks off in Yahoo leagues. Fred Zinkie offers up some assistance for those seeking pitching help this week.
UK was boasting one of the best recruiting classes in the country before Calipari's stunning move to Arkansas. Where will all that talent land?
After his second start this spring, Ronel Blanco has officially recorded the best start to a season in at least 63 years.
The Miami Marlins won their first game of the 2024 MLB season after an 0-9 start. The worst start through 25 games is a record still within reach, however.
Tennessee hired Kim Caldwell as their next women's basketball coach. Caldwell previously coached at Marshall and Division II Glenville State.
Holly was arrested in connection with a February shooting that left two people injured.
Follow all the developments right here with Yahoo Sports.
In a postseason littered with enticing rematches, Iowa and Caitlin Clark will face undefeated No. 1 overall seed South Carolina in the 2024 national title game.
The two best teams in men's college basketball this season will face off for the title.
The Bloodline capped off WrestleMania Night 1 with a win over Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins that will impact Night 2's main event.
As we turn toward the draft, Charles McDonald gives you his 11 favorite prospects in this class, with some marquee names — and others that may someday become one.
A bad call wasn't the only reason Iowa won, but it was definitely the game's biggest moment.
Cousins will wear No. 18 instead of No. 8 for the Falcons going forward.