WR Prospect NFL Comps: Brian Thomas Jr.
Yahoo Sports fantasy analyst Matt Harmon breaks down which NFL players LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr. most compares to leading into the 2024 NFL Draft.
We continue our 'Mock Draft Monday' series with PFF's Trevor Sikkema joining Matt Harmon the pod. Sikkema provides his five favorite picks from his latest mock draft as well as his least favorite pick. The PFF draft expert also shares what goes into his methodology when crafting a mock, especially as inch even closer to night one of the draft.
'Mock Draft Monday' rolls on ESPN's Field Yates joining Matt Harmon to break down his latest mock draft. Harmon has Yates break down his mock draft methodology and what goes into his decision making when placing certain prospects on certain teams.
We continue our 'Teams that will shape the Draft' series by looking at three teams - Cardinals, Chargers, Falcons- in the top 10 who have a settled QB situation, but could play a major role in potentially trading with other teams who could be hunting for a rookie QB early. The Athletic's Robert Mays joins Matt Harmon to breakdown how these teams can best leverage their unique situations.
With Opening Day just days away, Scott Pianowski delivers his final, crucial fantasy baseball draft tips.
What a wild first two days of 'legal tampering' aka NFL free agency. Fantasy guru John Daigle joins Matt Harmon to break down and react to all the major signings that will have an impact on the 2024 fantasy season. Harmon identifies the top ten most important storylines from free agency and discuss them in order of significance.
We all have our guys in a fantasy baseball season, and Fred Zinkie has found that he's no different. He reveals his most commonly rostered players thus far.
These pitchers have the fantasy baseball community split. Scott Pianowski highlights each one and gives his take on what their outlooks will likely be.
Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. is expected to miss six to eight weeks with a hip flexor strain. He suffered the injury running the bases against the Kansas City Royals.
Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice has Drake Maye at No. 1, Caleb Williams at No. 2, and a whole lot of intrigue after in a deep class at wide receiver, offensive line and cornerback.
Week 2 of the fantasy baseball season kicks off in Yahoo leagues. Fred Zinkie offers up some assistance for those seeking pitching help this week.
The Miami Marlins won their first game of the 2024 MLB season after an 0-9 start. The worst start through 25 games is a record still within reach, however.
After his second start this spring, Ronel Blanco has officially recorded the best start to a season in at least 63 years.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders admonished his players after receiving a message from a university professor saying that they were being disrespectul and unengaged in his class.
Holly was arrested in connection with a February shooting that left two people injured.
In a postseason littered with enticing rematches, Iowa and Caitlin Clark will face undefeated No. 1 overall seed South Carolina in the 2024 national title game.
The two best teams in men's college basketball this season will face off for the title.
The Bloodline capped off WrestleMania Night 1 with a win over Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins that will impact Night 2's main event.
As we turn toward the draft, Charles McDonald gives you his 11 favorite prospects in this class, with some marquee names — and others that may someday become one.